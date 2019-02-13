Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harold Tiffany, 75, of Montrose, passed peacefully from this Earth early on Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019, at Gracious Living Estates in South Montrose.

Harold loved his grandchildren - loved spending time with them. He loved catching up with his daughter and exploring Philadelphia (read: eating). He loved especially reading, watching and debating history, golf, music and traveling.

Harold was born in Scranton, August 2, 1943, to the late Homer E. and Marguerite Harris Tiffany.

In 1972, he married Mary Treacy Tiffany, who survives him; as does his son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Sue Collins Tiffany; and three grandchildren: Ally, Devin and Nick Tiffany. Harold's daughter Courtney Tiffany lives in Philadelphia; his sister, Barbara Tiffany Brooks, lives in Montrose; and his nephew, Jonathan Brooks and wife Jacqueline Austin, reside in Brooklyn, NY.

Harold's was the first class to graduate from the Montrose Area Jr-Sr High School, in June 1961. (No track, no football yet.) Harold worked all through high school, bagging groceries at the Acme Market and mowing lawns, among other jobs, and of course playing ball, hanging out, saving up.

He signed up with the

Following his discharge from the Navy in 1965, Harold started his 43-year career in technology at IBM. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2008.

The family expresses our deep gratitude to those wise, tireless, professional caregivers who watched over Harold, eased his pain, comforted him and made him comfortable, and who made him, and us, smile.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Harold's memory can be made to the , 712 Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

Arrangements were made through the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose.

