Larry Strohl, 75, of Montrose, passed away at home on Friday, February 8, 2019, after an extended illness. His wife, Judy (Bergmann) Strohl, survives.
He was born on October 5, 1943 in Lawton, to the late Francis and Arlene (Cook) Strohl.
Also surviving are his five children and their spouses: Becky and Brian Estabrook, Petersburg, Tenn.; Paula and Donna Rudolph, Dallas, Texas; Ray Rudolph, Montrose; Mike Linden (Tonya), Montrose; Sheila and John Trowbridge, Missouri; five grandchildren: Clem Naylor Jr., Catherine Linden, Bobby, Corey, Devon Trowbridge; several great grandchildren; and eight siblings: Paul, Bob, Beatrice, Shirley, Lois, Alberta, Jeanie, and Betty.
He was predeceased by six siblings: Art, Bill, Stanley, Thelma, Rosie, and Evelyn.
Larry was a retired logger, stone quarryman, snow snake wrangler, and all around jokester.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed tinkering in the garage, working on cars, mowing the lawn, and having coffee with the guys.
Larry loved taking trips with his wife to Atlantic City and Lancaster, but his grandchildren always took center stage.
A private family gathering will be held later.
Donations in Larry's name can be made to: House of Hope, 312 Chemung St., Sayre, PA 18840.
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Published in Susquehanna County Independent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 22, 2019