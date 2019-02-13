Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lucille Constance (Manley) Fuller, 97, of Springville, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Her husband, Clark Bailey Fuller, predeceased her.

She was born in Scranton, on September 10, 1921 to the late Peter J. and Anna Belle (Rogan) Manley.

Lucille is survived by her children and their spouses: Belle and Sven Arne Lofving, Carl Fuller, Mary and Jim Cummons, Petrina and Mark Gregory, James Fuller, Lucille and Robert Winston; daughter-in-law, Danette Fuller; grandchildren, Jenny Andersson, Kristen Bagnell, Benjamin Gregory, Erica

She was also predeceased by her brother, Peter J. Manley II; sister, Marybelle Manley; son, Joseph Fuller; daughter, Lena Fuller; daughter-in-law, Robin Fuller and great grandchild, Freja Lofving.

Lucille was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many throughout the years. She traveled often to attend as many events as she could that involved her children, grandchildren or great grandchildren, and always tried to make holidays very special with lovely gifts and great meals. She made friends during all her travels who still inquire about her to this day.

She was our hero and champion always there to listen to us and to encourage us after our school day or to listen on the other end of the phone.

Even though Lucille was a Dimock resident for 81 years and a 1939 graduate of Dimock Vocational Technical School, when it was a one room schoolhouse, she never considered herself a country girl. She always held a certain class of refinement within her household and passed that on to her family.

Born in Scranton and growing up for her first 16 years in Clarks Summit and Scranton in the 1920s and 30s, she never had the need for a driver's license. This made her our favorite front right seat passenger in all vehicles often keeping us on track to get to our destination. In addition, she was a wonderful shopping companion who always loved her shopping experience.

During her lifetime, Lucille attended two colleges, Marywood Seminary and Mansfield College.

Lucille was always an active member of the Holy Name of Mary Church, Montrose, as well as the Lady of Fatima mission church, Springville, and the Dimock community. She was one of the original Eucharist Ministers that the Holy Name of Mary Parish had and was present and assisted with many grandchildren's First Holy Communions'.

She was a member and held offices in many religious organizations including the Holy Name of Mary – Altar and Rosary Society as President and member; Catholic Christian Doctrine (CCD) director and teacher for countless years at our Lady of Fatima and she spent many hours planning and helping at St Patrick's Day dinners and other functions.

Lucille was the President and held every office with the Dimock Community Workers for many years where she was instrumental in establishing the Dimock Community Workers Scholarship in 1980 and that scholarship is still given today to the top Dimock Township Elk Lake School student. With the Community Workers she volunteered and ran the Dimock Thrift Shop for many years and always wanted to open a library for the community.

One of her favorite Dimock community memories is meeting her oldest son, Carl, in Springville as she walked with him to complete the last three miles of his 1940-mile journey back to our home in Dimock in September 1980.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Holy Name of Mary Church in Montrose, with Father Joseph A. Greskiewicz officiating. A visitation was held Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose. Interment will be at the Dimock Cemetery in Dimock.







Lucille Constance (Manley) Fuller, 97, of Springville, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Her husband, Clark Bailey Fuller, predeceased her.She was born in Scranton, on September 10, 1921 to the late Peter J. and Anna Belle (Rogan) Manley.Lucille is survived by her children and their spouses: Belle and Sven Arne Lofving, Carl Fuller, Mary and Jim Cummons, Petrina and Mark Gregory, James Fuller, Lucille and Robert Winston; daughter-in-law, Danette Fuller; grandchildren, Jenny Andersson, Kristen Bagnell, Benjamin Gregory, Erica Smith , Patrik Lofving, Kate Bolton, Jeremiah Cummons, Daniel Cummons, Andrea Harlost, Neil Winston, Clark Fuller, Carolyn Winston, Jonas Fuller, Allison Winston, and Justin Winston; 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was also predeceased by her brother, Peter J. Manley II; sister, Marybelle Manley; son, Joseph Fuller; daughter, Lena Fuller; daughter-in-law, Robin Fuller and great grandchild, Freja Lofving.Lucille was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many throughout the years. She traveled often to attend as many events as she could that involved her children, grandchildren or great grandchildren, and always tried to make holidays very special with lovely gifts and great meals. She made friends during all her travels who still inquire about her to this day.She was our hero and champion always there to listen to us and to encourage us after our school day or to listen on the other end of the phone.Even though Lucille was a Dimock resident for 81 years and a 1939 graduate of Dimock Vocational Technical School, when it was a one room schoolhouse, she never considered herself a country girl. She always held a certain class of refinement within her household and passed that on to her family.Born in Scranton and growing up for her first 16 years in Clarks Summit and Scranton in the 1920s and 30s, she never had the need for a driver's license. This made her our favorite front right seat passenger in all vehicles often keeping us on track to get to our destination. In addition, she was a wonderful shopping companion who always loved her shopping experience.During her lifetime, Lucille attended two colleges, Marywood Seminary and Mansfield College.Lucille was always an active member of the Holy Name of Mary Church, Montrose, as well as the Lady of Fatima mission church, Springville, and the Dimock community. She was one of the original Eucharist Ministers that the Holy Name of Mary Parish had and was present and assisted with many grandchildren's First Holy Communions'.She was a member and held offices in many religious organizations including the Holy Name of Mary – Altar and Rosary Society as President and member; Catholic Christian Doctrine (CCD) director and teacher for countless years at our Lady of Fatima and she spent many hours planning and helping at St Patrick's Day dinners and other functions.Lucille was the President and held every office with the Dimock Community Workers for many years where she was instrumental in establishing the Dimock Community Workers Scholarship in 1980 and that scholarship is still given today to the top Dimock Township Elk Lake School student. With the Community Workers she volunteered and ran the Dimock Thrift Shop for many years and always wanted to open a library for the community.One of her favorite Dimock community memories is meeting her oldest son, Carl, in Springville as she walked with him to complete the last three miles of his 1940-mile journey back to our home in Dimock in September 1980.A Mass of Christian Burial was held at on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Holy Name of Mary Church in Montrose, with Father Joseph A. Greskiewicz officiating. A visitation was held Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose. Interment will be at the Dimock Cemetery in Dimock. Funeral Home Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose

232 South Main St.

Montrose , PA 18801

(570) 278-2750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Susquehanna County Independent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Susquehanna County Independent Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close