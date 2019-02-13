Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Randy Rogers, 62, of Montrose, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart in patient unit in Dunmore, after an extended illness.

He was born in Montrose, to the late Herbert Benjamin and Hilda Rose (Porter) Rogers.

Surviving are his two children, Brandy and Brandon Rogers; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Bill Clapp; and nephew, Billy Clapp.

Randy loved music, he was a gifted guitar player as well as singer. He was also mechanically inclined, he could fix just about anything; in the neighborhood, he was the fix-it-guy, and was called upon for his jack of all trades skills.

Randy was known to be there to help and lend a hand whenever anyone needed it.

A Private Service will be held at the family's convenience.

Donations in Randy's name can be made to the , 712 Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

232 South Main St.

Montrose , PA 18801

