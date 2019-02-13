Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald "Ron" Onufry Sr.. View Sign

Ronald F. "Ron" Onufry Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, age 77, of Coudersport, and formerly of Hop Bottom, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday, January 21, 2019.

Born on June 26, 1940 in Perth Amboy, N.J., he was the son of Theodore Sr. and Regina Horan Onufry, Nicholson, Pa. On November 28, 1963, he married the love of his life, Patricia H. "Pat" Buffington, who survives.

Ronald was a member of the first graduating class of Mountain View Jr./Sr. High School in Kingsley. Ron was self-employed as a Carpet Installer and Stone Quarry worker from the time he graduated high school.

Ron's greatest love was spending time with family and friends and had a very strong work ethic. He was also well known for his famous barbecue chicken, and his big 4th of July parties using his secret recipe.

Surviving besides his wife are four children, Ronald F. "Ronnie" (Diane) Onufry, Jr. of Port Allegany, Lorraine M. "Lori" (Jerald) Loomis of Montrose, Michael P. "Mike" (Lisa) Onufry of Austin, and Kimberly J. "Kim" (Robert III) Reid of Factoryville; six grandchildren: Amber Onufry, Ashley Onufry, Zachary Loomis, Ashton Loomis, Lily Reid, Robert "Bobby" Reid; great-granddaughter, Isabella Onufry; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; three sisters: Dolores "Dolly" Boucher of Fredricksburg, Va, Regina "Gina" (David) Evans of Nicholson, and Mary (Joel) Mersereau of La Pine, Ore.; many sisters and brothers in laws; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Rice; and a brother, Theodore "Ted" Onufry Jr.

In keeping with Ron's wishes there will be no visitation. A celebration of his life will be held in the near future on a date to be announced.

Ronald F. "Ron" Onufry Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, age 77, of Coudersport, and formerly of Hop Bottom, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Monday, January 21, 2019.Born on June 26, 1940 in Perth Amboy, N.J., he was the son of Theodore Sr. and Regina Horan Onufry, Nicholson, Pa. On November 28, 1963, he married the love of his life, Patricia H. "Pat" Buffington, who survives.Ronald was a member of the first graduating class of Mountain View Jr./Sr. High School in Kingsley. Ron was self-employed as a Carpet Installer and Stone Quarry worker from the time he graduated high school.Ron's greatest love was spending time with family and friends and had a very strong work ethic. He was also well known for his famous barbecue chicken, and his big 4th of July parties using his secret recipe.Surviving besides his wife are four children, Ronald F. "Ronnie" (Diane) Onufry, Jr. of Port Allegany, Lorraine M. "Lori" (Jerald) Loomis of Montrose, Michael P. "Mike" (Lisa) Onufry of Austin, and Kimberly J. "Kim" (Robert III) Reid of Factoryville; six grandchildren: Amber Onufry, Ashley Onufry, Zachary Loomis, Ashton Loomis, Lily Reid, Robert "Bobby" Reid; great-granddaughter, Isabella Onufry; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; three sisters: Dolores "Dolly" Boucher of Fredricksburg, Va, Regina "Gina" (David) Evans of Nicholson, and Mary (Joel) Mersereau of La Pine, Ore.; many sisters and brothers in laws; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Rice; and a brother, Theodore "Ted" Onufry Jr.In keeping with Ron's wishes there will be no visitation. A celebration of his life will be held in the near future on a date to be announced. Published in Susquehanna County Independent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Susquehanna County Independent Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close