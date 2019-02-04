Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Margaret Liddell. View Sign

Anne Margaret Liddell, age 98, of East Tawas, and a former resident of Flint, died on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at the Iosco County Medical Care Facility in Tawas City.

She was born the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Gazik) Osika on May 23, 1920 in Swartz Creek. Anne worked at

Anne enjoyed cooking and loved polka dancing. It was on the dance floor where she met her husband, Robert, whom she married on July 31, 1951 and together they shared 67 years of marriage.

Anne is survived by her husband, Robert and three children, Kimberly (Richard) Higginbottom, David (Peggy) Liddell and James Liddell; her brother, Paul (Katie) Osika; her sisters, Julie Kobryn and Helen Neiman; grandchildren, Margaret, David Jr., Jon, Mike and Chris; great grandchildren, Camden, JD, Abigail, Miya, Khloie, Logan, Emma and Millie; and many nieces and nephews.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Joe Osika, Francis Osika, Tom Osika, Vincent Osika, Steve Osika, Mary Slonzka and Margaret Abbe.

General Motors in the payroll department for 40 years before her retirement in 1981. She was a member of Lake Huron Community Church.

