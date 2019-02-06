Beatrice Marie Hoelzle, nee Carroll, nee Smith, 103 years of age, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, and husband of nearly 40 years, Harold Charles Hoelzle, who passed on Aug. 29, 2018, on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at the Terrace of Hobe Sound in Florida.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Marie Hoelzle.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1915 in Hale and moved to Vermilion, Ohio in 1979, after having lived many years in Flint, where she retired from General Motors in 1970. Bea was active in her church, Grace United Methodist and she volunteered at Mercy Hospital. Upon retirement, she spent winters in Sarasota, Fla.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Suzanne Sedge of Stuart, Fla.; and her two granddaughters, Michele Sedge of Hobe Sound, Fla. and Nicole Nader of West Bloomfield Township, along with her great grandson, Rowan Nader. Mrs. Hoelzle is also survived by her four step-daughters, Wendy (Rick Whitson) of Swartz Creek, Nancy (Ray Sinclair) of Flint, Ellen (Kelly Brisbin) of Flint and Katie (William Griffin) of Grand Blanc.
Bea is also survived by Shirley and Richard Shaw of Caseville, Ellen and Dave Cuthbertson of Holland, Mich. and Judy and Elwin Valley of Billings, Mont. in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by Alvin J. Smith of Flint, her husband of almost 30 years until his death in 1975; as well as her parents, Ida and Frank Carroll; and sisters, Iva and Violet Carroll.
There will be a memorial service in Vermilion, Ohio at Grace United Methodist Church which will be officiated by Rev. Allison M. Lebrun. Her inurnment will take place at a later date next to her dear husband, Harold, at Great Lake National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Young and Prill, South Stuart, Fla.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 19, 2019