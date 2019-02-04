Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles M. Noel. View Sign

Charles Michael Noel of Tawas City, age 76, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

Charles was born on March 8, 1942 in East Tawas to the late Joseph and Leoma Noel. He married Teresa Ostrander on Dec. 9, 1967.

Charles graduated from Tawas High School in 1960. He was a proud

Together they enjoyed family events, views of Lake Huron and travelling and wintering in Florida.

Charles was a dedicated baseball fan, who coached Little League and cheered for the Tigers.

He took great pleasure in fishing with his sons and granddaughters. Charles was an avid hunter and longtime member of Kick-a-Poo Hunt Club. He was a photographer, loved the outdoors and looked forward to the weekly neighborhood poker game. Charles was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Teresa; two sons, Chris and wife Rebecca of Birmingham and Craig and wife Amy of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; and three granddaughters, Margaret, Natalie and Abigail. He was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Harris, Donna Alford and Rita May Noel.

A memorial service will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 21 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 516 W. Lincoln St., East Tawas. Family will welcome friends from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the memorial service. Burial will take place on Friday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd., Holly. To sign online guestbook, visit Charles Michael Noel of Tawas City, age 76, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.Charles was born on March 8, 1942 in East Tawas to the late Joseph and Leoma Noel. He married Teresa Ostrander on Dec. 9, 1967.Charles graduated from Tawas High School in 1960. He was a proud United States Navy veteran. Charles worked his entire career at the Buick Motor Division as a supervisor of the Medical Department and retired in 1995. Charles and Teresa raised their two sons in Clio and retired to Pinewood Subdivision in Tawas City.Together they enjoyed family events, views of Lake Huron and travelling and wintering in Florida.Charles was a dedicated baseball fan, who coached Little League and cheered for the Tigers.He took great pleasure in fishing with his sons and granddaughters. Charles was an avid hunter and longtime member of Kick-a-Poo Hunt Club. He was a photographer, loved the outdoors and looked forward to the weekly neighborhood poker game. Charles was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Teresa; two sons, Chris and wife Rebecca of Birmingham and Craig and wife Amy of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; and three granddaughters, Margaret, Natalie and Abigail. He was preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Harris, Donna Alford and Rita May Noel.A memorial service will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 21 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 516 W. Lincoln St., East Tawas. Family will welcome friends from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the memorial service. Burial will take place on Friday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 Belford Rd., Holly. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com. Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close