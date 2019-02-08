Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Leroy Neeley. View Sign

Donald Leroy Neeley, age 90, of Hale, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, 2019 with family by his side at home.

Don was born Aug. 29, 1928 to the late Clifford and Dorothy (Williams) Neeley. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Force spending three years in Berlin prior to his honorable discharge in 1949.

Don married the former Rhoda Ann Robertson on November 18, 1950 in Mt. Morris and together began their family raising two sons, David Donald and Clifford Orland. He was employed by

Upon retirement, Don and Rhoda made their home in Plainfield Township where they had been traveling "Up North" for many years to their wooded lot that would soon become their home. He spent most of his time outside enjoying nature from morning to night, working in his yard or one of three garages he built, and feeding his squirrels from the dining room table.

Don enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to old country music. He was also a wood worker and was a carpenter by hobby building their home and other outbuildings. He was a member of UAW Local 659.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Rhoda; sons, David Donald (Lourie) Neeley of Swartz Creek and Clifford Orland (Janie) Neeley of Lamoni, Iowa; grandchildren, Robert (Shawna) Neeley of Indian Trail, N.C., Sarah Neeley of Oregon, Jill (Ryan) Flynt of Colorado Springs, Colo., Aaron (Katrina) Neeley of Kirksville, Mo., Emily (Jonathan) Salter of Ocean Springs, Miss., Matthew (Mallory) Neeley of Cameron, Mo. and Megan (Josiah) Doughty of Carlisle, Iowa; step grandchildren, Gina Curtis of Swartz Creek and Jessica (Tim) Curtis of Burton; great grandchildren, Madison, Robert Jr., Alexa, Mack, Alex, Jade, Tate, Lela, Kagen, Jaxson, Maddox, Oliver, Naomi, Avery and Daxton; step great grandchild, TJ; and great-great grandchildren, Landon and Mari.

Visitation for Don will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 and noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington St., Hale. Funeral ceremony with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with his daughter-in-law, Elder Janie Neeley, officiating. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11 at Esmond Evergreen Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at Donald Leroy Neeley, age 90, of Hale, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, 2019 with family by his side at home.Don was born Aug. 29, 1928 to the late Clifford and Dorothy (Williams) Neeley. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Force spending three years in Berlin prior to his honorable discharge in 1949.Don married the former Rhoda Ann Robertson on November 18, 1950 in Mt. Morris and together began their family raising two sons, David Donald and Clifford Orland. He was employed by General Motors as an electrician for many years retiring in 1980.Upon retirement, Don and Rhoda made their home in Plainfield Township where they had been traveling "Up North" for many years to their wooded lot that would soon become their home. He spent most of his time outside enjoying nature from morning to night, working in his yard or one of three garages he built, and feeding his squirrels from the dining room table.Don enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to old country music. He was also a wood worker and was a carpenter by hobby building their home and other outbuildings. He was a member of UAW Local 659.Don is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Rhoda; sons, David Donald (Lourie) Neeley of Swartz Creek and Clifford Orland (Janie) Neeley of Lamoni, Iowa; grandchildren, Robert (Shawna) Neeley of Indian Trail, N.C., Sarah Neeley of Oregon, Jill (Ryan) Flynt of Colorado Springs, Colo., Aaron (Katrina) Neeley of Kirksville, Mo., Emily (Jonathan) Salter of Ocean Springs, Miss., Matthew (Mallory) Neeley of Cameron, Mo. and Megan (Josiah) Doughty of Carlisle, Iowa; step grandchildren, Gina Curtis of Swartz Creek and Jessica (Tim) Curtis of Burton; great grandchildren, Madison, Robert Jr., Alexa, Mack, Alex, Jade, Tate, Lela, Kagen, Jaxson, Maddox, Oliver, Naomi, Avery and Daxton; step great grandchild, TJ; and great-great grandchildren, Landon and Mari.Visitation for Don will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 and noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington St., Hale. Funeral ceremony with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with his daughter-in-law, Elder Janie Neeley, officiating. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11 at Esmond Evergreen Cemetery.Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Buresh Funeral Home Inc

121 S Washington St

Hale , MI 48739

(989) 728-2571 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites General Motors World War II Return to today's Local Obituaries for Iosco County News-Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close