Robert "Bob" William Sanderson, age 92, of Oscoda, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at St. Mary's of Michigan Medical Center in Saginaw.

He was born on Aug. 11, 1926 in Detroit to the late Harold F. and Arma M. (Richardson) Sanderson. Robert graduated from Pershing High School in 1944. He went on to join the United States Army and graduated from RETS Electronic School in 1947. Robert also served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1952.

He married the love of his life, Nell L. Wade, on June 23, 1947. Robert had many interests in amateur sports, both in playing and coaching youth in soccer, tennis, softball and volleyball. He also enjoyed sailing boats, racing outboard hydroplanes, amateur radio, community theater and flying R/C planes. Robert made the most of his life and over the years was able to travel to Japan, Philippines, Scotland, England, Canada, Mexico and Barbados.

Robert and Nell were members of Christ Memorial Church and Starr Presbyterian Church in Royal Oak and the United Methodist Church in Oscoda and West Branch. He was also an active member of the Wurtsmith Air Museum in Oscoda.

Robert is survived by his children, Cherie Lynn (Timothy) Beal, Renee Marie Tobias and Shawn Thomas Sanderson; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one on the way. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nell L. Sanderson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Oscoda with Reverend William Seitz officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Oscoda United Methodist Church or to the Wurtsmith Air Museum.

212 W River Rd

Oscoda , MI 48750

