Vincent James Tumminello, age 53, of Oscoda, formerly of Hale, passed away at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

He was born in Detroit to John and Peggy (Watson) Tumminello. He was truck driver for many years. Vincent liked to go fishing, read, cook, watch alien shows and the history channel as well as play Wii golf.

Vincent is survived by his wife, Rebecca of Oscoda; son, Jacob Tumminello of Oscoda; son, Keagan Tumminello of Oscoda; mother-in-law, Linda Landis of Hale; siblings, Joe Tumminello of East Tawas, Tanya (Lucas) Maus of Lincoln Park and Mickey Patterson of Detroit; many step-siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Tumminello; and sister, Tina Tumminello.

Per wishes of the family, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Hale Eagles Club.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfunearlhomes.com.

