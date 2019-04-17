The Irish Times Notices Adrian CARROLL

Notice CARROLL Adrian. April 18, 2018. On the First Anniversary of Adrian's death, his family would like to thank all those who sympathised with them on their loss, those who sent Mass cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes and those who attended the reposal and funeral. We offer our sincere thanks to the medical, nursing and care staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, Clonmel, St. Patrick's Rehabilitation Unit, Cashel and Rushmore Nursing Home, Galway for their dedicated care and attention. Special thanks to Fr. Michael Toomey of St. Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel for his support and for celebrating the removal service and funeral Mass. Please accept this acknowledgement as a small token of our deepest gratitude. Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019

