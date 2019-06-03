|
McCARTHY, Sr. Aileen, formerly Sr. Marie of the Cross (Convent of Mercy, Eblana Avenue, Dún Laoghaire) - May 25, 2019 died peacefully in McAuley House, Beaumont. Sadly missed by her brother Dan, her sisters-in-law Helen, Patricia and Mary, her brother-in-law Pat, her nieces and nephews, her extended family and friends, and her sisters in the Mercy Community, Eblana. Reposing in St. Michael's Hospital Chapel, Dún Laoghaire, today (Tuesday), from 3.00 to 5.00 p.m. Removal to St Michael's Parish Church for Evening Prayer at 5.30pm . Requiem Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11.30 a.m. in St Michael's Parish Church, followed by transfer to Cork for burial in St Finbarr's Cemetery, Cork City.
Published in The Irish Times from May 27 to May 29, 2019