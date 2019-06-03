Home
Services
Reposing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
15:00 - 17:00
St. Michael's Hospital Chapel
Dún Laoghaire
View Map
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:30
St Michael's Parish Church

Aileen McCARTHY Sr.

Notice Condolences

Aileen McCARTHY Sr. Notice
McCARTHY, Sr. Aileen, formerly Sr. Marie of the Cross (Convent of Mercy, Eblana Avenue, Dún Laoghaire) - May 25, 2019 died peacefully in McAuley House, Beaumont. Sadly missed by her brother Dan, her sisters-in-law Helen, Patricia and Mary, her brother-in-law Pat, her nieces and nephews, her extended family and friends, and her sisters in the Mercy Community, Eblana. Reposing in St. Michael's Hospital Chapel, Dún Laoghaire, today (Tuesday), from 3.00 to 5.00 p.m. Removal to St Michael's Parish Church for Evening Prayer at 5.30pm . Requiem Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11.30 a.m. in St Michael's Parish Church, followed by transfer to Cork for burial in St Finbarr's Cemetery, Cork City.
Published in The Irish Times from May 27 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.