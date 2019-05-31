|
|
FINDLATER, Alex (Cong, Co. Mayo and formerly of Rathgar, Dublin 6) - May 30, 2019 following a horse riding accident in India. A life lived to the full. Deeply loved and missed by his beloved wife Trish. Caring and loved brother of Grania, Suzanne, John and the late Jeanette. A deep and sad loss to his in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Service on Thursday morning (June 6) at 11 o'clock in St. Brigid's Church, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, (colourful wear welcomed), followed by burial at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross. Family flowers only.
Published in The Irish Times from May 31 to June 3, 2019