|
|
COLEMAN, Angela (Cranford, Dublin 4) April 24, 2019. (Suddenly) in St. Vincent's University Hospital. Beloved sister to Marguerite, James the late John and the very recently deceased Vincent. Sadly missed by her sister, brother, brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Astrid, nephews Alan, Ronan, Peter, Andrew, Gavin and Alex, her grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Funeral Mass on Monday morning (April 28th) at 10 o'c in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, The Crescent, Monkstown. Ph. 01 2808882.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019