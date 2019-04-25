Home

Angela COLEMAN

Notice Condolences

Angela COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Angela (Cranford, Dublin 4) April 24, 2019. (Suddenly) in St. Vincent's University Hospital. Beloved sister to Marguerite, James the late John and the very recently deceased Vincent. Sadly missed by her sister, brother, brother-in-law Tony, sister-in-law Astrid, nephews Alan, Ronan, Peter, Andrew, Gavin and Alex, her grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Funeral Mass on Monday morning (April 28th) at 10 o'c in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, The Crescent, Monkstown. Ph. 01 2808882.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.