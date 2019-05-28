Home
Requiem Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00
Holy Cross Church
Kenmare
View Map

Ann CREMIN

Ann CREMIN Notice
CREMIN Ann, (Dublin and Paris, France,) Internationally respected art critic, May 23, 2019, in Lyon, France, after a short illness. Daughter of the late Con and Patricia (Tuosist, Kenmare), mother of Aisling, Sabine and Kerry, grandmother of Ciara and David, sister of Creeda, Aedeen and the late David. Sadly missed by her daughters, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Joe and Nigel, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving at Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, on Friday morning (May 31) for 11.00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Kenmare.
Published in The Irish Times from May 28 to May 30, 2019
