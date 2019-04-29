|
|
KEOGH, (née Mullen) Anne (late of Eden Gate, Delgany and Bray, Co. Wicklow) April 28, 2019. Peacefully, at the Blackrock Hospice after a long illness. Beloved wife of Joe and dear mother of Daniel. Very sadly missed by her husband, son, father David, mother Susan, brother David, sisters Ellen, Sarah and Denise, grannies Ellen Peare and Maria, granddad Raymond, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at 10am in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones followed by burial in Redford Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donation if desired to the Blackrock Hospice. House private.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019