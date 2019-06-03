|
|
MARKHAM, Anne (née Llewellyn) (Greystones, Co. Wicklow, formerly of Braintree, Essex, England) - May 21, 2019, deeply loved by husband Peter, daughter Juliet, son Kevin, sister Juliet; sadly missed by nephews, nieces and many dear friends. Many thanks to HSE and Blackrock Hospice for tender care. Funeral Service on Saturday, 25th May at 11.00am in Rathmichael Parish Church, Shankill, D. 18 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research or Blackrock Hospice can be made at the church or at www.cancer.ie or www.olh.ie
Published in The Irish Times from May 22 to May 25, 2019