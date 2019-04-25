|
Ffrench, Anthony (Tony) (Firhouse and late of Oakley Road Ranelagh Dublin) April 24, 2019 (peacefully) at Tallaght University Hospital; beloved husband of Zorina, predeceased by his brothers Noel and William. He will be sadly missed by his children Karl and Raoul, brother Nicholas, sisters Yvonne, Norma and Antoinette, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home Willbrook, Rathfarnham today (Friday) between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A Celebration of his life will be held tomorrow (Saturday) at 11.00am in Fanagans Funeral Home, Rathfarnham followed by burial at Kilmashogue Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019