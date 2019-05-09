|
GEOGHEGAN, (née Drew) Aveen (Newcastle, Co Wicklow), May 7, 2019, in her 101st year after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Professor Michael Geoghegan and mother of the late Sarah Jane Geoghegan. Sadly missed by her children Gwen, James and Michael, daughter-in-law Jania, her sister Deirdre, granddaughter Sheilagh, grandsons Nick and Cristo, great-granddaughter Zoe, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Requiem mass on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 am in St Joseph's Church, Newtownmountkennedy followed by burial in Kilmurray Cemetery, Newtownmountkennedy. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Mark Kinsella Funeral Directors 0872160740. House private.
Published in The Irish Times from May 9 to May 11, 2019