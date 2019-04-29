Home
Services
Reposing
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
17:00 - 19:00
Marie Reparatrice Convent Chapel, Knockrea Lawn
Removal
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
19:00
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00
Church of Our Lady of Lourdes
Ballinlough
View Map
Funeral
Following Services
St.Finbarr's Cemetery

Sr. Bernadette O'DRISCOLL .

Notice Condolences

Sr. Bernadette O'DRISCOLL . Notice
O'DRISCOLL, (Reparation Sisters, Ballinlough, Cork and late of Kilbrittain): On April 28th, 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the Mercy University Hospital, Sr. Bernadette S.M.R. Deeply mourned by the sisters of the Marie Reparatrice, her sisters Sr.Columbiére O.L.A., Rita (Good), brother Denis, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Pre-deceased by her sisters Eibhlín, Sr. Teresa S.M.R., Anna and brother John. Reposing at the Marie Reparatrice Convent Chapel, Knockrea Lawn, on Today (Tuesday) from 5.00pm until Removal at 7.00pm to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballinlough. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on tomorrow (Wednesday).Funeral afterwards to St.Finbarr's Cemetery. " May she rest in peace"
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.