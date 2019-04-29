|
O'DRISCOLL, (Reparation Sisters, Ballinlough, Cork and late of Kilbrittain): On April 28th, 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the Mercy University Hospital, Sr. Bernadette S.M.R. Deeply mourned by the sisters of the Marie Reparatrice, her sisters Sr.Columbiére O.L.A., Rita (Good), brother Denis, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Pre-deceased by her sisters Eibhlín, Sr. Teresa S.M.R., Anna and brother John. Reposing at the Marie Reparatrice Convent Chapel, Knockrea Lawn, on Today (Tuesday) from 5.00pm until Removal at 7.00pm to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballinlough. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on tomorrow (Wednesday).Funeral afterwards to St.Finbarr's Cemetery. " May she rest in peace"
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019