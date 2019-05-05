|
CLAYTON, (Cork) - On May 5th, 2019, peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, BERNARD, Rossbrook, Model Farm Road and Ballincollig, beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Melinn) and much loved father of Michèle (Bagot) and Suzanne (O'Brien). Sadly missed by his loving family, cherished partner Carol O'Leary and her family, sister Marina, brother Eoin, sons-in-law Thibault and David, adored grandchildren Emmet, Devlin, Emilia and Elodie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O'Connor Ltd. Visitation on tomorrow (Tuesday) evening from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. A celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday at 11.00am. Funeral Afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice. May he rest in peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 5 to May 7, 2019