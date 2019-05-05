Home

Bernard CLAYTON

Notice Condolences

Bernard CLAYTON Notice
CLAYTON, (Cork) - On May 5th, 2019, peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, BERNARD, Rossbrook, Model Farm Road and Ballincollig, beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Melinn) and much loved father of Michèle (Bagot) and Suzanne (O'Brien). Sadly missed by his loving family, cherished partner Carol O'Leary and her family, sister Marina, brother Eoin, sons-in-law Thibault and David, adored grandchildren Emmet, Devlin, Emilia and Elodie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O'Connor Ltd. Visitation on tomorrow (Tuesday) evening from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. A celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday at 11.00am. Funeral Afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice. May he rest in peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 5 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.