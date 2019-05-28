|
BOWER, Bertha (Glenageary, Co. Dublin) - May 26, 2019 (peacefully) in St. Michael's Hospital, Dun Laoghaire. Deeply missed and much loved by her cousins, goddaughter Pat, neighbours and her many dear friends. Reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown, this (Wednesday) afternoon from 2pm to 4pm. Funeral Service tomorrow (Thursday) at 11am in St. Paul's Church, Silchester Road, Glenageary followed by burial in Donaghcumper Cemetery, Celbridge, Co. Kildare. Donations, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. 'The Lord is my Shepherd I shall not want'
Published in The Irish Times from May 28 to May 30, 2019