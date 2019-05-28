Home
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
14:00 - 16:00
Carnegies Funeral Home
The Crescent
Monkstown
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00
St. Paul's Church
Silchester Road
Glenageary
BOWER, Bertha (Glenageary, Co. Dublin) - May 26, 2019 (peacefully) in St. Michael's Hospital, Dun Laoghaire. Deeply missed and much loved by her cousins, goddaughter Pat, neighbours and her many dear friends. Reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown, this (Wednesday) afternoon from 2pm to 4pm. Funeral Service tomorrow (Thursday) at 11am in St. Paul's Church, Silchester Road, Glenageary followed by burial in Donaghcumper Cemetery, Celbridge, Co. Kildare. Donations, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. 'The Lord is my Shepherd I shall not want'
Published in The Irish Times from May 28 to May 30, 2019
