CARDIFF, Breda (née Kearns)(Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly South Circular Road, Dublin) - May 2, 2019, (peacefully), in her 95th year in the excellent care of the staff at Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray; beloved wife of the late Patrick J., sadly missed and fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Tuesday (May 7) from 6.00pm-7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (May 8) at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. May she rest in peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 3 to May 6, 2019