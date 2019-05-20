Home
Services
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
15:00
Victorian Chapel
Mount Jerome
View Map

KIRBY, Brian, (May 1, 2019) (Rathgar), suddenly at home, sportsman and musician, predeceased by his sister Angela, lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his brothers Brendan and Michael, nephew Erik, niece Anna, grandnephew Paul, grandniece Laura and his wide circle of friends. A funeral service will take place on Thursday (May 23) in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome at 3.00pm to celebrate Brian's life. Family flowers only please. May he Rest in Peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 20 to May 22, 2019
