Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00
Rathgar Methodist Church
Brighton Road
View Map

PASLEY, Brian (Churchtown, Dublin) - 3rd May 2019, (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff at St. John's House, Merrion Road. Dearly loved husband of Janet for 60 years, loving father of Lynne, Rachel and the late Graham. Sadly missed by sons-in-law Robbie and Tim, daughter-in-law Aif, his grandchildren Peter, Eoin, Daniel, Leah, Emma, Ella, Ben and Oscar and extended family. Funeral Service on today (Tuesday, 7th May) at 11 o'clock in Rathgar Methodist Church, Brighton Road, afterwards to Mount Venus Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Irish Times from May 6 to May 7, 2019
