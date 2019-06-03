|
BRUCE Brighid (née Sherry), died May 24, 2018. Lovingly remembered on her First Anniversary. Her husband Martin, sister Deirdre, their respective families and extended family would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them and gave wonderful support and kindness on their sad loss. A special word of thanks to the staff at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross for their loving care in Brighid's final weeks. The First Anniversary Mass for Brighid will be held on Sunday, May 26, at 10.00am in St Joseph's Church, Terenure.
Published in The Irish Times from May 23 to May 24, 2019