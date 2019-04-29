|
BLAKE, Bruce St John. Galway and Foxrock, Dublin. April 27, 2019, peacefully with his loving family. In the devoted care of the staff of Droimnín Retirement Village, Stradbally, Co. Laois. Predeceased by his loving wife Grace and eldest daughter Madeleine. Dearly loved father to Carl, Alanna, Grainne, Bridin, Colm, Mary, and Dermot. Devoted grandfather to Sarah, Jessica, Connor, Elisha, Sebastian, Maddy-Grace and Eden. Sadly missed by his brother Henry and sister Easter, sons-in-law Kevin, Damien and Andy, daughter-in-law Mags, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Portlaoise today (Tuesday) from 5 pm. Rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Reposing at St John the Apostle Church at Knocknacarra Church, Galway tomorrow (Wednesday) from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 am followed by burial in Menlo Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired in his memory to Anne Sullivan Foundation for the Blind. www.annesullivan.ie
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019