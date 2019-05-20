|
|
COOKE, MMM, Sr. Carmel, Medical Missionaries of Mary, (Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly from Dublin.) May 19, 2019 peacefully at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home, Drogheda. Sadly missed by her brother Paul (Texas), her nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, great grand nephews, great grand nieces, relatives and many friends and her MMM communities in Ireland and Tanzania. R.I.P. Funeral Mass in the MMM Convent, Beechgrove, Drogheda, on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from May 20 to May 21, 2019