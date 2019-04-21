|
|
BAILY, (née Emphy) Catherine (Castleknock, Dublin) - April 20, 2019, in the very special care of Leeson Park House Nursing Home; much loved and cherished wife of Giles, loving mother of Michelle (O'Brien), Mark, Shane and Clare (Baily-Scanlan). Deeply regretted by her sister Margaret (Glynn), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, her grandchildren, brother-in-law, and special friends, cousins and carers. May she rest in peace. Removal tomorrow (Tuesday) morning to St. Teresa's Church, Clarendon Street arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c and then to the Crematorium at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019