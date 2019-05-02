|
CORCORAN, (Kit), Catherine (née O'Regan) (formerly of Tralee, Cork and Dublin) - May 2, 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Newtown Park House, Blackrock. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom and daughter in law Darra. Sadly missed by her adored sons Pat and Tim, daughters in law Mari and Maria, grandchildren Orla, Aoife and Kate, extended family, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace. Reposing at Newtown Park House, off Newtownpark Avenue, today (Friday) from 6 o'c to 7 o'c. Funeral Mass tomorrow, (Saturday) in the Oratory Chapel in Newtown Park House at 10 o'c. Funeral thereafter to Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Funerals, Blackrock on 012804454.
Published in The Irish Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019