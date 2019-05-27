|
SHEIL, (née Winston) Catherine (Kitty) (late of Blackrock, Co. Dublin, formerly Bray, Co. Wicklow and Ballinlough, Roscommon) May 26, 2019. Peacefully, in her 97th year, surrounded by her family at Beechfield Manor Nursing Home, Shankill. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy) and loving mother of Michael, John and the late Baby Corinne. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law Grace and Maria, granddaughters Gráinne, Fiona and Neasa, great-granddaughters Isabel and Tessa, sister Terri, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace. Reposing this (Tuesday) evening from 5pm to 7pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at 10 o'c in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Blackrock followed by Burial in Springfield Cemetery, Bray.
Published in The Irish Times from May 27 to May 29, 2019