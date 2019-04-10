Home

Abbot Celestine (Austin Brian) CULLEN OSB

Notice Condolences

Abbot Celestine (Austin Brian) CULLEN OSB Notice
CULLEN OSB, OSB, Abbot Celestine (Austin Brian), (Glenstal Abbey) April 10, 2019, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary; sadly missed by his brothers Barry and Niall, sister Rosemary (Dillon-Leetch), the Abbot and community of Glenstal Abbey, his nephews and nieces and a wide circle of relatives and friends. Reposing in the Monastery from 3.30 pm until 5.00 pm tomorrow (Friday), followed by removal to the Abbey Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday (April 13) at 12.10pm, followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.