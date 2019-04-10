|
|
CULLEN OSB, OSB, Abbot Celestine (Austin Brian), (Glenstal Abbey) April 10, 2019, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Co. Tipperary; sadly missed by his brothers Barry and Niall, sister Rosemary (Dillon-Leetch), the Abbot and community of Glenstal Abbey, his nephews and nieces and a wide circle of relatives and friends. Reposing in the Monastery from 3.30 pm until 5.00 pm tomorrow (Friday), followed by removal to the Abbey Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday (April 13) at 12.10pm, followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019