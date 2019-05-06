Home
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
16:00 - 18:00
Jennings Funeral Home
Springdale Road
Raheny
View Map
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00
St. Fintan's Church
Greenfield Road
Sutton
View Map

Ciarán LAMBE

Notice Condolences

Ciarán LAMBE Notice
LAMBE, Ciarán (Raheny and formerly of Sutton, Dublin) - May 4, 2019, in the wonderful care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital, beloved husband of Janet and loving father of Andrew and Claire, much loved son of Bree and the late Tony Lambe. Sadly missed by his brother Austin, sister Mairéad, parents-in-law Joan and Derek, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family and a large circle of friends. Reposing today (Tuesday) at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny between 4o'c and 6o'c. Removal tomorrow (Wednesday) to St. Fintan's Church, Greenfield Road, Sutton arriving for 10 o'c Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to MS Care Centre, Rathgar. May he Rest in Peace.
Published in The Irish Times from May 6 to May 8, 2019
