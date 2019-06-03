|
|
REDMOND, (Ballinlough, Cork, Stilorgan, Co. Dublin) - On June 2nd, 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Home, COLETTE, beloved mother of Dr. Chris LUKE. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter-in-law Victoria, grandchildren Ciara, Naoise, Aoibhe and Harrison, many friends and neighbours. Lying in repose at the Temple Hill, Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O'Connor Ltd. Removal at 6.30pm on tomorrow (Tuesday) to St. Joseph's SMA Church, Blackrock Road. Requiem Mass at 1.00pm on Wednesday. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Cork Simon Community. May she rest in peace
Published in The Irish Times from June 2 to June 4, 2019