The Irish Times Notices Colman DUNNE

Notice DUNNE Colman. March 29, 2019 (Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin) - On the eve of Colman's Birthday his family, Olivia, Stephen, John, Claire with Sara, Peter and Claire and his beloved granddaughters Caoimhe, Saoirse and Zoe would like to thank all who have helped and supported us so much in the past month. We would like to express our deep gratitude to the ambulance crew, the staff of St. Vincent's University Hospital A & E, Mary Aikenhead Palliative Care Suite and the Pastoral Team. Your care and attention to Colman and to us was truly inspiring. Our love and thanks to Fr. Michael McGoldrick OCD for your friendship and support especially in those days in the hospital. Your beautiful celebration of the funeral Mass will never be forgotten. Thank you to all who concelebrated and those who contributed to the truly memorable Liturgy. Thank you to all our wonderful friends, neighbours both old and new, those who called to the hospital, to our home for the wake and at other times, who attended the funeral. Thank you to those who sent cards, loving messages of support and who continue to support us in so many ways. To Shaw Funeral Directors our gratitude for exceptional help, care and attention. Thanks to all for the generous donations to Move4Parkinsons and the Parkinsons Association. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgment as an expression of our sincere thanks and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Colman's Months Mind will be celebrated at 11.30 am tomorrow, Sunday, April 28 at St. Patrick's Church, Monkstown."Lord Grant Me the Serenity

To Accept The Things

To Accept The Things

I Cannot Change." Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019

