FITZGERALD, David (Clontarf) died April 23, 2018. On the First Anniversary of our beloved Dave's sudden death his wife Catriona with his children Ross, Aoife, Robbie and his parents Gerry and Rita wish to thank all those who sympathised and gave such overwhelming support, kindness and compassion at the time of our sad loss and over the past year. We thank Fr. Michael O'Grady for celebrating the funeral Mass so personably. To the wonderful musicians Katie and Lisa. Thanks to all who attended his repose, his funeral Mass and for all the many expressions of condolences. Thanks also to all our relatives and David's colleagues in Met Eireann and to our many dear close friends, also to our friends from Clontarf Tennis Club for their assistance after the funeral. Please accept this acknowledgment as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Anniversary Mass will be offered tomorrow Easter Sunday at 10.00am in St. John the Baptist, Clontarf. Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019

