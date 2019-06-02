|
BURKE, (née Concannon) Deirdre (Ballinteer and formerly of Rathfarnham) - May 31, 2019, (peacefully), after an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity in the presence of her loving family, in St. Vincent's Private Hospital. Will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by her son Paul, her adored grandson Liam and his mother Judy, sisters Theresa, Eileen and Bernadette, brothers Tony and Sean, sisters-in-law Rita and Marian, brothers-in-law Jim, Tom and Mossie, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends. Rest in peace. Reposing today (Monday) at Fanagans Funeral Home, Main Street, Dundrum between 4 pm and 6 pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10 am in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, followed by cremation in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to the Capuchin Day Centre.
Published in The Irish Times from June 2 to June 3, 2019