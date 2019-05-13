|
DAWSON, Nee Breslin, Castlemanor, Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Ballina, Co. Mayo. May 12, 2019. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after a long illness borne with great bravery and exceptionally good humour and thoughtfulness. Deirdre, beloved wife of Ian and loving mum to Ailbhe. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, mam Kathleen, dad Liam, brother Fergal, sister Lorraine, brothers in law, sisters in law, father in law Patrick, mother in law Margaret, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at Townley's Funeral Home, Crosslanes Drogheda (Eircode A92 XN 75) from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock this evening, Tuesday. Removal tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at 10.40am driving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Newtown Cross Lawn Cemetery, Termonfeckin Road, Drogheda. Months Mind Mass also in Rathduff Church Ballina with time and date to follow.
Published in The Irish Times from May 13 to May 15, 2019