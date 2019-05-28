Home
Reposing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
16:00
McMahon's Funeral Home
Newmarket-on-Fergus
View Map
Removal
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
19:00
Our Lady of The Rosary Church
Newmarket-on-Fergus
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00
Our Lady of The Rosary Church
Newmarket-on-Fergus
View Map

Dermot HALPIN

Notice Condolences

Dermot HALPIN Notice
HALPIN Dermot (The Nursery, Limerick Road, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare) May 27, 2019. Peacefully, at Ennis General Hospital, in the care of the staff in the Burren Ward. Predeceased by his wife Maxine and son Michael. Deeply missed by his loving family Maureen, Jody, Shirley Anne (Fraser) and Derek, son-in-law Malcolm, daughter-in-law Gerardine, grandsons Cian and Ronan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace. Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Newmarket-on-Fergus, this (Wednesday) evening from 4.00pm followed by removal at 7.00pm to Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Newmarket-on-Fergus. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in Lemenagh Cemetery. House private please.
Published in The Irish Times from May 28 to May 30, 2019
