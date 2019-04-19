The Irish Times Notices Diarmuid BROWNE

Notice BROWNE Diarmuid. Remembering Dee this Easter. Clare, Ian and Emma along with our extended family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all who sympathised with us when Dee passed away. We appreciate the support offered by all those who kept vigil with us, by those who attended his funeral Mass and by those who rallied round us in the days and weeks immediately after his death. Our thanks also to those who corresponded, telephoned, offered support, raised a glass and shared memories of a life very well lived. We especially thank his GP, Dr. Stephen Matthews (Enniskerry), Prof. John Crown and all the staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital who tended to Dee so diligently throughout his illness. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually, so please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. We remember Dee with love. May he Rest in Peace. Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019

