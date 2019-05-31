The Irish Times Notices Dolores BURKE

Notice BURKE On the First Anniversary, June 1, 2019, of our beloved mother Dolores (Dodo), her children, Suzanne, Mark and Paul, their spouses Alan, Marie-Jan and Dearbhail, grandchildren Danielle, Peter and Roisin, her sister Teddy, brother John and the entire family would like to thank all those who offered their sympathy, prayers and support at the time of our mother's passing and who have continued to support us since. We thank the many friends and colleagues who attended Dolores's repose in T.E. Duff's funeral home and the requiem Mass in Skerries Parish Church. We thank Fr. Melvyn Mullins and the parish funeral team whose guidance, assistance and compassion meant that our mother's funeral was everything she would have wanted and a great comfort to the family. We wish also to acknowledge and express our lasting gratitude to the doctors and nurses in the Coleman K. Byrne Day Unit in Beaumont Hospital for their dedication and excellent care of Dolores throughout her illness. Finally, we want to show our deepest appreciation of the staff and volunteers of St. Francis Hospice Raheny whose kindness and devotion helped ease our mother's passing and who are truly inspirational. A Mass for Dolores's First Anniversary will be held in Skerries Parish Church at 6.30 pm this (Saturday) evening. Published in The Irish Times from May 31 to June 1, 2019

