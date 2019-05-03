The Irish Times Notices Dónall FARMER

FARMER - Dónall's wife Eileen, his children Orla, Catherine and Dónall, his sisters and his brother would like to thank everybody who supported us at the time of Dónall's death. We are very grateful to the many people who travelled to attend the funeral and to those at home and abroad who telephoned us, wrote to us, sent Mass Cards and flowers and expressed their sympathy in so many ways. We want to thank everybody who contacted us to convey their affection and admiration for Dónall. We are grateful to his former colleagues and to the members of the media who spoke and wrote so generously about him and who produced such wonderful archive material to pay tribute to him. We want to acknowledge the wonderful care that was given to Dónall and to us as a family by the medical and nursing staff in Tallaght University Hospital, in Our Lady's Hospice and by our very caring GPs in the Cambridge Clinic. Our extended families, our friends, Dónall's friends and our neighbours continue to support us and we are sincerely grateful for this. We take great comfort from the fact that Dónall lived life to the full. In doing so he enriched our lives and he has left us with very happy memories. We hope this acknowledgement will be accepted as our heartfelt thanks to everybody who cared for us during this difficult time. Published in The Irish Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019

