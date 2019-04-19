|
|
|
CAREW Eamonn (Dundrum, Co. Tipperary) - (First Anniversary) - The family of the late Eamonn Carew, wish to express their sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all those who offered sympathy and support during his illness, funeral and afterwards. Your many thoughtful letters, Mass cards, floral tributes and charitable donations made in Eamonn's memory were much appreciated. Special thanks also to the kind and caring staff of the Mercy Hospital and Marymount Hospice, Cork, who delivered such outstanding and professional care to Eamonn during his illness."So dawn goes down to day
Nothing gold can stay"
- R. Frost
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
