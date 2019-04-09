|
|
BROWNE, Eileen (Ranelagh and late of Moate Co. Westmeath) 9 April 2019, peacefully, in the care of Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. Very sadly missed by her loving family; brothers Pat and Joe, sister Nora, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, relatives and very many friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospice Mortuary Chapel this (Wednesday) afternoon from 3 pm prior to her removal to the Church of The Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue arriving at 5 pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow (Thursday) morning at 10 am and afterwards to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome for a Committal Service at 12.30 pm, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. All enquiries to Fanagans Kimmage 01 4925959.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019