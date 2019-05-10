Home

FAGAN Eileen (née Kelly) died in Florida in the loving care of Bernadette and Bob. Predeceased by her husband Frank Fagan (b. London), her brothers James (Capt) and Vincent, her sister Pauline, her parents James and Brigid and her in-laws Michael, Leo, Marie and Sheila. Survived by her sisters Theresa, Mary, Bernadette, her brothers Brendan, Fr. Martin and Fr. Oliver, her in-laws, Vera, Bob and Colm, and her nieces and nephews. Memorial service in St Anne's Church, Bailieborough on Sunday, May 12, at 3pm.May she rest in peace.
Published in The Irish Times from May 10 to May 11, 2019
