de COGAN, Elizabeth (Bessie née Taylor) Killamuckey, Castlemartyr, Co. Cork on May 30 2019 peacefully at home, in her one hundredth year. Beloved wife of the late Edward, loving mother of Newenham, Lottie (West) and Albert. Sadly missed also by her daughters in law Anne and Jennifer, son in law John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reception into St. Anne's Church, Castlemartyr this (Saturday) evening at 7.30pm. Funeral Service tomorrow (Sunday) at 3.00pm followed by burial in the churchyard. "The day Thou gavest Lord is ended"
Published in The Irish Times from May 31 to June 1, 2019