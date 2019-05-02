|
FENELON Elizabeth, M (Rita) (née O'Rourke) (Sydney, Australia and formerly of Greystones, Co. Wicklow), April 29, 2019, in her ninety-second year, peacefully in Sydney. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) Fenelon and brother Bernard. Deeply regretted by her brother Vincent and his wife Marka, by her step-children Tim, Bill and Joanne, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law Dolly, and the extended Fenelon family. Sadly missed by her nephew John (Sydney, Australia), nieces Clodagh Doyle-Dunne, Anna O'Rourke, Grace O'Rourke-Veitch, and their families, grandnieces, grandnephews, all of her Irish, English and Australian cousins, extended relatives and friends. Funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 7th in Sydney, Australia. Enquiries to Mark Kinsella Funeral Directors 087 2160740.May she Rest in Peace
Published in The Irish Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019