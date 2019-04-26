|
BIGGS, (Drumcondra, Dublin) April 25, 2019, peacefully in the care of the staff at The Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Florence (Florrie), beloved daughter of the late Jack and the late Emily and sister of the late Iris. She will be sadly missed by her cousins Lily, Joyce and William, extended family and her good friends and neighbours. Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, North Strand tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon between 2pm and 4pm. Removal on Monday (April 29)morning to Drumcondra Parish Church (St. John the Baptist Church), Church Avenue, Drumcondra for 11am Funeral Service, with burial in Mount Jerome afterwards. At Rest
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019