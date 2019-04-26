Home
Services
Reposing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
14:00 - 16:00
Staffords Funeral Home
North Strand
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00
Drumcondra Parish Church (St. John the Baptist Church)
Church Avenue
Drumcondra
View Map

Florence BIGGS

Notice Condolences

Florence BIGGS Notice
BIGGS, (Drumcondra, Dublin) April 25, 2019, peacefully in the care of the staff at The Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Florence (Florrie), beloved daughter of the late Jack and the late Emily and sister of the late Iris. She will be sadly missed by her cousins Lily, Joyce and William, extended family and her good friends and neighbours. Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, North Strand tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon between 2pm and 4pm. Removal on Monday (April 29)morning to Drumcondra Parish Church (St. John the Baptist Church), Church Avenue, Drumcondra for 11am Funeral Service, with burial in Mount Jerome afterwards. At Rest
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.