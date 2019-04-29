Home
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
18:00 - 20:00
his home
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00
St. Anne's Church
Portmarnock
View Map

DONEGAN,, Frank - April 26, 2019, (Portmarnock and late of Adams Vintners) (Suddenly), at home, beloved husband of the late Betty; very sadly missed by his loving children Caroline, Francis, Liz, Liam, Peter, Mary, Jackie and Tony, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Carmel, brother-in-law Jack, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home today (Tuesday), 30th April, from 6 o'c. to 8 o'c. Removal tomorrow (Wednesday) morning to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock arriving for 11 o'c. Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Portmarnock Lyons Club. May he rest in peace.
Published in The Irish Times from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
